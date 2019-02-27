English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel Boss Reveals Why Avengers: Endgame Title Was a Spoiler, 49th Kerala State Film Awards Announce Winners
Saif Ali Khan argues that his character in Tanaji is not inherently vicious, Saint Laurent treats the audience with neon clothing line at Paris Fashion Week and Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his life as an actor and his love for films.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has finally revealed why the title of Avengers: Endgame was kept under wraps until after Infinity War was released. He has a solid reason for keeping fans guessing for the longest time. Actor Pankaj Tripathi has opened up about playing a wide gamut of characters and delivering memorable performances in new age films.
Gearing up for a major character is Saif Ali Khan, who says his role of an antagonist in Tanaaji is not inherently wicked. In today's entertainment wrap, we take a look at the biggest newsmakers from the world of fashion and films, both national and global.
There was suddenly a fair amount of speculation surrounding the Avengers franchise as soon as Infinity War ended with a disappointing turn of events and an unclear cliffhanger, clinically building up to the sequel Avengers: Endgame. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has now come up with a reason as to why they did not reveal name of the fourth Avengers film before Infinity War was released. He says that if the makers would have revealed that the fight against the mad titan Thanos would be a two part series, Infinity War would have failed to surprise the audience like it did.
Read: Avengers Endgame: Kevin Feige Explains Why the Title of the Infinity War Sequel Was a 'Spoiler'
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has managed to get a strong footing in Bollywood, which largely stems from the fact that he exercises his acting talents within the wide gamut of human emotions. He is as nuanced and subtle in serious roles as he is slapstick in his comic ones. In a freewheeling conversation, he discusses films, favourite actors, the pressure that comes with being loved, the rise of small-town India in Hindi cinema and more.
Read: Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying a negative character in the Om Raut directed period action-drama Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Saif plays Udaybhan Rathod, a Rajput military man in Aurangzeb's army, who fought against Maratha general Tanaji Malusare (played by Ajay Devgn) in the famous battle of Sinhagad. Saif has come out in defence of the character and claimed that although Udaybhan is the antagonist, he just happens to be on the wrong side and is not inherently wicked.
Read: Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
The winners of the prestigious 49th Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Minister for Cultural Affairs, AK Balan. The awards are in their 49th year and honour achievements in Malayalam films. Sudani from Nigeria emerged to be the jury favourite and managed to take home several awards, including Best Character Actress for Savithri Sreedharan and Sarasa Balussery and Best Debut Director award for Zakariya Mohammed. Soubin Shahir, who also features in the film, shared the Best Actor award with Jayasurya. Social drama Kanthan – The Lover of Colour, directed by Shareef Easa, bagged the top honour of the Best Film award. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on March 7.
Read: 49th Kerala State Film Awards: Kanthan–The Lover of Colour Wins Best Film, Jayasurya is Best Actor
Paris Fashion Week is currently underway and Saint Laurent treated the audience to some spectacular runway looks. The costumes and style did not just hit a fashion high, but literally set the runway glowing in the dark. The show started easy with animal prints, stylish micro minis, heavy shoulder pads etc, but as it was about to end the stage was dramatically dimmed, blue lights were turned on and a glowing neon Saint Laurent collection was unveiled on the runway.
Read: Saint Laurent's Neon Finale Turns Paris Fashion Week Runway into Glowing Discotheque
