Marvel Bosses Pull up Taika Waititi Over Viral Pics with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson?

Oscar winning Filmmaker Taika Waititi is currently is Australia with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder. However, apart from the movie shooting, Waititi is also turning up the heat with his singer girlfriend Rita Ora. Some PDA moments of the two have already become talking points when their lovey-dovey pictures surfaced recently on social media. But now, if reports are to be believed, Waititi has been pulled up his bosses at Marvel Studios.

Last week, Waititi, Ora and Thor actress Tessa Thompson (who plays Valkyrie) made headlines when photos of the trio sharing an intimate moment on the balcony of the director’s Sydney home went viral.

According to The Daily Telegraph (via), Marvel bosses have reportedly reprimanded the Waititi for the photograph. An insider close to Thor: Love and Thunder’s production said that the behaviour exhibited in the photo is “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises."

rita ora/tessa thompson/taika waititi in 2021 was in fact NOT a plot twist I expected pic.twitter.com/a550FfauOE— Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) May 23, 2021

They added that although the 45-year-old has a reputation for being a “party animal”, the photos “crossed a line” for Marvel bosses. In the images, Waititi is seen cozying up to both Ora and Thompson.

