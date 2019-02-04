LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Marvel Drops Avengers Endgame Teaser, Netflix's Russian Doll is an Exhilarating Psychological Journey

Marvel's new teaser of Avengers Endgame, a review of Netflix's new web series Russian Doll and more in today's entertainment roundup.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
Marvel Drops Avengers Endgame Teaser, Netflix's Russian Doll is an Exhilarating Psychological Journey
Marvel's new teaser of Avengers Endgame, a review of Netflix's new web series Russian Doll and more in today's entertainment roundup.
It has been an exciting day for Avengers fans with the new teaser of Endgame premiering during Super Bowl 53. With posters like "where do we go, now that they are gone," Marvel teased the end of Avengers Universe in MCU, and fans can't wait for April 26, when the film hits the theatres. The day has been good for binge-watchers too - Netflix's Russian Doll has turned out to be a dark yet entertaining take on the purpose of existence, while Amazon Prime is all set to stream hit Kannada film KGF tomorrow.

More on such interesting content from cinema and online streaming platforms in today's entertainment roundup.

Russian Doll, the latest Original by Netflix, stars Natasha Lyonne and Charlie Barnett in lead roles. The series follows Lyonne's Nadia, who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing loop. Every time she dies, the story takes us into another yet unexplored dimension of Nadia’s psyche, leading finally to the most troubling event of her life. In doing so, the series uncovers many layers of Nadia’s personality. It plays close to the idea of absurdity, but manages to shine behind Lyonne’s terrific playact and a strong, multi-layered teleplay. Watch it for its clever writing and terrific performances.

Read our review here: Russian Doll Review: Death Is Not Morbid in this Engaging Netflix Show

The new teaser of Avengers Endgame took fans by surprise, showing the remaining Avengers preparing for the big war ahead of them. Sharing the video on social media, directors Russo Brothers wrote, "Some people move on. But not us.”

Watch it here: Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos

KGF: Chapter 1 ended up being the biggest Kannada hit in recent times, earning both critical acclaim and box office numbers. And now, the film is all set to drop on Amazon Prime, much to the relief of those who couldn't catch it in a theatre. The OTT platform announced that the film would start streaming on February 5. The film features Yash as Rocky, who learns his life-lessons the hard way on the streets of Mumbai where he begins his career as a shoeshine.

Read: Amazon Prime Announces the Release Date of Yash-starrer 'KGF', Fans Tweet Excitement

Read all about the upcoming wedding of Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya. After months of speculation, Soundarya herself has confirmed that she is getting married to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. The wedding will be held in Chennai on February 11.

Read: Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Gives Glimpse of Her 'Bride Mode'

On World Cancer Day, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira, who recently recovered from breast cancer, shared a striking image and a heartwarming message related to her fight against against the deadly disease. Tahira was diagnosed with pre-invasive cancer-DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She also made her ramp walk debut at the Lakme Fashion Week, sporting a bald look and dressed in all white.

Read: On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart

Get your fill of entertainment news daily on News 18.

