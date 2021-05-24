Marvel Drops First Teaser for 'Eternals,' Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan Steal the Show

The first teaser of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated venture Eternals is out now. Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, the film is Marvel’s most diverse venture yet.

In the two minute-long teaser, we first see Gemma Chan and Richard Madden as the first Eternals to arrive on earth. Through a voice-over by Chan, we find out that the Eternals have existed on earth from the beginning of civilisation. They have helped human beings in achieving wonders but have never interfered in their matters, ‘until now.’ We then see the other Eternals, including Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Tree Henry, Harry Keoghan, Kit Harrington among others.

From the teaser, we can see Chan and Madden’s character as partners, who get married in an Indian wedding. We also see Kumail Nanjiani in an elaborate dance performance, as he plays a Bollywood star. It is clear than Madden and Salma Hayek’s characters are the leaders of the team. At the end, we see them having a meal. We see Zain Al Rafeea’s character ask who will lead the Avengers, now that both Steve Rogers and Iron Man are gone. This establishes that Eternals takes place after Avengers: Endgame.

Madden’s character can be heard saying, “I think I can lead them," and all the other Eternals can be seen bursting out laughing. The set-up of this scene seems to a call-back to The Avengers (2011), where after the battle with Loki, the heroes stop to eat shawarmas.

Meanwhile, Marvel will be next releasing the Disney+ Hotstar series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston. After this, they will be releasing Black Widow in theatres as well as the OTT platform on pay-per-view basis.

