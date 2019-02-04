Marvel Drops New Avengers Endgame Teaser: Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk Prepare to Beat Thanos

Taking fans by surprise, Marvel dropped a new teaser of Avengers: Endgame. The new teaser was premiered during Super Bowl 53. Taking a queue from Avengers: Infinity War the teaser has the remaining Avengers preparing for the big war ahead of them.Earth is in a devastated state. Wrecked cities, empty stadiums and panic-stricken Avengers is what the new Avengers: Endgame teaser offers.In Avengers: Endgame trailer, that premiered in December had its focus on the surviving Avengers and their state of confusion as they try to understand what exactly happened after Thanos' snap. The new teaser has them planning for the big war that lies ahead of them. While Iron Man is lost in space, he is prepping up with Nebula. On Earth, we see Captain America, Thor, Rocket, Black Widow, the Hulk, Ant-Man and Hawkeye among other living Avengers training and mapping out their strategies to beat Thanos.With posters like "where do we go, now that they are gone," Marvel teases the end of Avengers Universe in MCU.Sharing the video on social media, directors Russo Brothers wrote, "Some people move on. But not us.” Watch the brand-new #AvengersEndgame spot that aired during the big game. See the film in theaters April 26."Marvel's last Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War took the audience in a state a shock when Mad Titan acquired all the Infinity Stones and wiped half of the universe with a snap of his fingers. In the climax scene, Doctor Strange goes on his expedition of 14,000,605 outcomes to defeat Thanos and ends up with only one possibility that will lead the Avengers to save the universe.At the end of the Infinity War, Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk and War Machine were among the few Avengers who survived Thanos’ snap. While Black Panther, Spider-Man, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch among others disintegrated into dust.Will the disintegrated Avengers resurrect and will they be powerful enough to defeat Thanos? We'll find out in Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe that will hit the screens in 2019.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.