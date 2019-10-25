Marvel Executive Producer Trinh Tran Reveals Further Plans for Hawkeye Series

Avengers: Endgame was the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest film ever. It saw a number of major characters come to the end of their journey. Other characters were left with open endings which will be followed up in future films or series. One of these characters is Hawkeye.

The character was last seen getting into his version as Ronin following the loss of his family. With the upcoming series titled Hawkeye based on him, we might get to see him return to the bow and arrow owing to the fact that he has been reunited with his family.

Marvel's producer Trinh Tran, who will also be serving as a producer for Hawkeye, revealed what fans can expect with the series. She revealed that the series had been planned over a year before the release of Avengers: Endgame.

The news surrounding the series also revealed that Kate Bishop will be one of the characters appearing in the series. Kate is known in the comics for being Hawkeye's protege who takes up his mantle following his retirement. Speaking to Comicbook.com on the question of Clint Baron's retirement as Hawkeye, Tran said, "Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right? I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

She had also stated that fans should treat the series as minor extensions of the films. This is because the series would focus on giving its characters the growth and development they were not able to receive in the films. She had said, "The idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters. It's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer."

While there have not been any confirmations, there have been rumors that Hailee Steinfield will be cast as Kate Bishop. The Hawkeye series is set to premiere in 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.