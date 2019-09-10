Take the pledge to vote

Marvel Eyes Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop Opposite Jeremy Renner for Disney+ Hawkeye Series

If reports turn out to be true, fans will see Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld joining the Marvel family with Hawkeye.

News18.com

Updated:September 10, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
If reports turn out to be true, fans will see Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld joining the Marvel family. Reportedly, Steinfeld has been offered a lead role of Kate Bishop in the upcoming Hawkeye series. The series will see Jeremy Rener reprising his role of Hawkeye. The actor has been essaying the role of the superhero in marvel films since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame is the latest.

As for Kate Bishop, she is a fictional character, who is trained by Clint Barton to fight against crime. In the comics, Bishop is said to take up the mantle of the archer from Ronin. Both of them are referred to a group called Young Avengers.

For the uninitiated, Ronin is an Earth-based cover identity used by several different heroes. In the comics, the Ronin costume was first worn by Daredevil's ally Echo. It then passed to Clint Barton following his death and resurrection at the hands of the Scarlet Witch.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld earned an Oscar nomination in the year 2010 film True Grit. She became a part of MCU by lending her voice to Spider-Gwen in the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Hawkeye is expected to stream in fall 2021, and is among multiple Disney+ series releasing in Marvel's phase 4.

Talking of phase 4, Marvel announced films and tv series like-- Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Shang Chi and Blade among others.

