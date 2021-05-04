Marvel Faces Lawsuit for Appropriating Horizon Comics' Costume Designs for Iron Man

Marvel Entertainment and Disney are being sued by another American comic book company called Horizon Comics after its artists alleged that Marvel stole its designs on multiple occasions in their Iron Man, Ant Man, and Avengers films.

According to CTV news, founders of Montreal-based comic company, Ben and Raymond Lai allege that Marvel used their designs without consent or compensation and hence, they are suing for damages. The lawsuit read that they needed to put an end to the “deliberate and persistent infringement”, and also demanded Marvel to pay compensatory and punitive damages to them in addition to Horizon’s costs, including solicitor-client pay.

Horizon Comics’ lawyers Julie Desrosiers and Patricia Henault filed the case on April 22 in Quebec Civil Court. The designs in question pertain to Horizon Comics renowned three-volume Radix series published by Image Comics from December 2001 to April 2002. According to CTV News, Henault’s clients said in a statement that they started Radix in 1995 with the goal of creating something unique. The Horizon Comics became known and recognized in the American comic book industry with the Radix series. They made a name for themselves and allowed them to work all over the place, including with Marvel.

The lawsuit also mentions that Marvel's now editor-in-chief, Chester Bror Cebulski had approached the Lai brothers to work as artists for Marvel based on the popular series, however, they declined the offer.

In an earlier lawsuit, the Lai brothers had alleged that Iron Man's suit in the third installment of the movie that came out in 2013 was strikingly similar to the suit worn by a Caliban, who happens to be one of the characters portrayed in Horizon’s Works Radix 1. Horizon’s lawsuit was partially dismissed and due to lack of financial support, they could not continue the legal battle.

However, in the latest lawsuit, Horizon Comics has alleged that Marvel’s recent movies that feature Iron Man including Avengers: Infinity War have consistently copied their work. The new Iron Man suit was substantially similar to that of the Radix character Maxwell, alleges Horizon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here