Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die

In avengers Endgame, there were a number of superheroes like Iron Man, Black Widow and Loki, who had to bid adieu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
Image courtesy: Reddit
Loading...

Captain America and Hulk might be one of those superheroes who ended up alive and happy by the end of Avengers: Endgame but there were many who didn't. As phase three ended, there were a number of superheroes who had to bid adieu to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This list of these superheroes included names like Iron Man, Black Widow and Vision.

Pointing at the final moments of these superheroes, a Marvel fan on Reddit, compiled the reactions of these popular characters from the MCU films, when they realised they are going to die. Along with the pictures, he also tried to describe their final thoughts. For Iron Man and Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame he wrote, "Tony and Natasha died with the hope if not the knowledge that their sacrifices would be worth it, that the universe would be saved because of what they did."

"Even Loki died standing up to the person he feared the most, declaring Thanos would "never be a god" and probably also knowing that his and Heimdall's deaths would give Thor the push he needed to kill Thanos," he added writing about Loki's sacrifice in Avengers: Infinity War.

For Gamora he writes that the Gaudian of the Galaxy character dies amidst terror, betrayal and hopelessness as she dies contributing to Thano's victory by winning the Soul Stone.

These characters might have died in the film but the audience will see more of them with upcoming Marvel films and Disney+ series. While Loki has got its new series, Black Widow will be seen in her standalone film, scheduled to release next year. Also, Zoe Saldana is expected to reprise her role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. However, Robert Downey Jr, who essays the role of Iron Man/ Tony stark has given up his armour.

For the fall issue of Disney twenty-three magazine, Downey Jr reflected upon his and Chris Evans' journey and farewell to their characters.

"We had to get off. We opted to, and knew it was part of the job to get off the bus while it rolled on to other destinations," Digital Spy quoted the actor as saying. "There's something very sobering about it. I'm glad he and I will be there to welcome others as they retire their jerseys," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram