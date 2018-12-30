Marvel Fans are Certain that Hugh Jackman is a Part of Avengers: Endgame, Deets Inside
Hugh Jackman, to star in Avengers: Endgame? Google search result had confused fans.
Hugh Jackman, to star in Avengers: Endgame? Google search result had confused fans.
One such anticipated crossovers is Wolverine joining the Avengers. Recently fans freaked out when Google search result indicated that apparently, Hugh Jackman will appear in Avengers: Endgame as the infamous Wolverine from X-Men.
But, that's a technical glitch because the legal rights of X-Men are reserved with 20th Century Fox while that of Avengers lie with Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Using Google if you search for 'famous Hugh Jackman movies', the carousel also brings up Avengers: Endgame poster which rooted all the confusion and made fans speculate the crossover.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the confusion, take a look:
If you type 'famous Hugh Jackman movies' in google, it shows Avengers: Endgame. #HughJackman #Avengers #Wolverine #Marvel @RealHughJackman @AV4Endgame @Marvel pic.twitter.com/FRhpVZKjtq— B 🎤 L L Z (@BillzMusicUK) December 28, 2018
Okay so word on the street is that Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame. Now coming from someone who loved Hugh playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies.....I don't want him to come back in Avengers Endgame. Logan was a wonderful movie and a great send off to the character— Connor O'Donnell (@OdonnellConnor9) December 28, 2018
Spoiler alert Hugh jackman will be Im avengers 4 Endgame #AvengersEndgame #SpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/vGg1DwQId2— David (@mynameis2basic) December 28, 2018
OMG😱😱. Is hugh jackman in AVENGERS :END GAME. IN GOOGLE search for" hugh jackman's famous movies". Its damn true. pic.twitter.com/2NR3ST5Akz— san sheva (@sansheva1) December 30, 2018
Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame??!!— BigMac (@nikhairilikhwan) December 30, 2018
Does this mean wolverine will be in the movie????! pic.twitter.com/tfj9YHJYS2
If Hugh Jackman really makes a cameo at the end of Avengers: Endgame, I might fucking die.— Ramsey (@fuckrams) December 30, 2018
I just saw @RealHughJackman in AVENGERS: END GAME Cast. That's awesome, now THANOS is going to seriously die. I just typed 'Famous Huge Jackman movies' because I saw on Google news that when we type it, it shows AVENGERS: END GAME also and it is real! pic.twitter.com/3nYM8pGgqM— Aaryan Puri (@aaryan_puri) December 30, 2018
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman's Logan (2017) was his ninth appearance on screen as Wolverine, and currently, final Wolverine solo film. In the film, Logan's healing ability weakens and he is shown physically aged. The adamantium coating on his skeleton begans to leach into his body, poisoning him. At the end of the film, Logan succumbs to death peacefully.
On the other hand, the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this month. The two minute long trailer introduced us to Tony Stark drifting away in space, recording a message for Pepper Potts. Next we see Thanos walking through the fields of Titan 2, where his suit stands strong.
Back on Earth, the remaining Avengers are still contemplating what happened to their friends till they realise that Thanos actually wiped half of everything living, including animals, something that was previously teased at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp.
Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe will hit the screens in April 2019.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s