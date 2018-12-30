Marvel Fans are Certain that Hugh Jackman is a Part of Avengers: Endgame, Deets Inside

Okay so word on the street is that Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame. Now coming from someone who loved Hugh playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies.....I don't want him to come back in Avengers Endgame. Logan was a wonderful movie and a great send off to the character — Connor O'Donnell (@OdonnellConnor9) December 28, 2018

Spoiler alert Hugh jackman will be Im avengers 4 Endgame #AvengersEndgame #SpoilerAlert pic.twitter.com/vGg1DwQId2 — David (@mynameis2basic) December 28, 2018

OMG😱😱. Is hugh jackman in AVENGERS :END GAME. IN GOOGLE search for" hugh jackman's famous movies". Its damn true. pic.twitter.com/2NR3ST5Akz — san sheva (@sansheva1) December 30, 2018

Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame??!!

Does this mean wolverine will be in the movie????! pic.twitter.com/tfj9YHJYS2 — BigMac (@nikhairilikhwan) December 30, 2018

If Hugh Jackman really makes a cameo at the end of Avengers: Endgame, I might fucking die. — Ramsey (@fuckrams) December 30, 2018

I just saw @RealHughJackman in AVENGERS: END GAME Cast. That's awesome, now THANOS is going to seriously die. I just typed 'Famous Huge Jackman movies' because I saw on Google news that when we type it, it shows AVENGERS: END GAME also and it is real! pic.twitter.com/3nYM8pGgqM — Aaryan Puri (@aaryan_puri) December 30, 2018

While Disney will soon possess the 20th Century Fox superhero franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will come under the banner of Marvel Studios. The news has excited the fans and they are waiting for new crossovers in Marvel Cinematic Universe.One such anticipated crossovers is Wolverine joining the Avengers. Recently fans freaked out when Google search result indicated that apparently, Hugh Jackman will appear in Avengers: Endgame as the infamous Wolverine from X-Men.But, that's a technical glitch because the legal rights of X-Men are reserved with 20th Century Fox while that of Avengers lie with Marvel Cinematic Universe.Using Google if you search for 'famous Hugh Jackman movies', the carousel also brings up Avengers: Endgame poster which rooted all the confusion and made fans speculate the crossover.Here's how Twitter reacted to the confusion, take a look:Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman's Logan (2017) was his ninth appearance on screen as Wolverine, and currently, final Wolverine solo film. In the film, Logan's healing ability weakens and he is shown physically aged. The adamantium coating on his skeleton begans to leach into his body, poisoning him. At the end of the film, Logan succumbs to death peacefully.On the other hand, the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this month. The two minute long trailer introduced us to Tony Stark drifting away in space, recording a message for Pepper Potts. Next we see Thanos walking through the fields of Titan 2, where his suit stands strong.Back on Earth, the remaining Avengers are still contemplating what happened to their friends till they realise that Thanos actually wiped half of everything living, including animals, something that was previously teased at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp.Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe will hit the screens in April 2019.