3-min read

Marvel Fans are Certain that Hugh Jackman is a Part of Avengers: Endgame, Deets Inside

Hugh Jackman, to star in Avengers: Endgame? Google search result had confused fans.

Vaishali Jain | News18.com

Updated:December 30, 2018, 6:01 PM IST
Hugh Jackman, to star in Avengers: Endgame? Google search result had confused fans.
Hugh Jackman, to star in Avengers: Endgame? Google search result had confused fans.
While Disney will soon possess the 20th Century Fox superhero franchises like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will come under the banner of Marvel Studios. The news has excited the fans and they are waiting for new crossovers in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One such anticipated crossovers is Wolverine joining the Avengers. Recently fans freaked out when Google search result indicated that apparently, Hugh Jackman will appear in Avengers: Endgame as the infamous Wolverine from X-Men.

But, that's a technical glitch because the legal rights of X-Men are reserved with 20th Century Fox while that of Avengers lie with Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Using Google if you search for 'famous Hugh Jackman movies', the carousel also brings up Avengers: Endgame poster which rooted all the confusion and made fans speculate the crossover.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the confusion, take a look:






















Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman's Logan (2017) was his ninth appearance on screen as Wolverine, and currently, final Wolverine solo film. In the film, Logan's healing ability weakens and he is shown physically aged. The adamantium coating on his skeleton begans to leach into his body, poisoning him. At the end of the film, Logan succumbs to death peacefully.

On the other hand, the first trailer of Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this month. The two minute long trailer introduced us to Tony Stark drifting away in space, recording a message for Pepper Potts. Next we see Thanos walking through the fields of Titan 2, where his suit stands strong.

Back on Earth, the remaining Avengers are still contemplating what happened to their friends till they realise that Thanos actually wiped half of everything living, including animals, something that was previously teased at the end of Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Avengers 4, the last film of Avengers Universe will hit the screens in April 2019.

