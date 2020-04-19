Marvel Fans are Heartbroken as James Gunn Confirms a Death in Guardians of The Galaxy 3

Hollywood Filmmaker James Gunn has a reputation of constantly interacting with his fans on social media, even responding to Marvel fan theories and giving away details about his superhero franchise films like Guardians of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Recently, Gunn has dropped a bomb on the fans of GOTG series as he confirmed a "death" in the upcoming third installment. Gunn, however, did not confirm which superhero or character from the film series will see its end in GOTG 3. Gunn also confirmed that he has no plans of making a fourth GOTG film.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, when asked by a fan, “Will someone die in gogt 3?” Gunn replied, "Yes". About a fourth GOTG film, he said, "Planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked out. No plans to do a fourth."

GOTG Vol 1 and 2 made household names of such characters as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). It will be heartbreaking to see any of these characters die in the third installment, but Gunn has confirmed this eventuality as of now.

