MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Marvel Fans are Heartbroken as James Gunn Confirms a Death in Guardians of The Galaxy 3

A still from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

A still from Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn has confirmed "a death" in 'Guardians of The Galaxy 3' and also revealed that he has no plans of making a fourth movie in the franchise.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 2:59 PM IST
Share this:

Hollywood Filmmaker James Gunn has a reputation of constantly interacting with his fans on social media, even responding to Marvel fan theories and giving away details about his superhero franchise films like Guardians of The Galaxy and The Suicide Squad.

Recently, Gunn has dropped a bomb on the fans of GOTG series as he confirmed a "death" in the upcoming third installment. Gunn, however, did not confirm which superhero or character from the film series will see its end in GOTG 3. Gunn also confirmed that he has no plans of making a fourth GOTG film.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, when asked by a fan, “Will someone die in gogt 3?” Gunn replied, "Yes". About a fourth GOTG film, he said, "Planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked out. No plans to do a fourth."

GOTG Vol 1 and 2 made household names of such characters as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel). It will be heartbreaking to see any of these characters die in the third installment, but Gunn has confirmed this eventuality as of now.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres