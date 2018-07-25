Marvel Fans Go Nuts As Russo Brothers Troll Them With Avengers 4 Title at San Diego Comic-Con

It has long been confirmed by Marvel studios boss Kevin Feige that the title for Avengers 4 will be a huge spoiler, which is why it hasn’t been announced yet. Earlier, rumours were rife that the title reveal might happen this summer at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. But the Russo brothers, Joe and Anthony, who are the directors on Infinity War, and Avengers 4, have now indicated that it may be further off than we think.The Russo brother, who skipped this year's Comic Con, sent in a video to the Marvel fans, apologising for not being able to make it to the event as they were busy working on "a little movie called Avengers (beep)." Yes, a loud beep was used over the “title” of the movie to tease fans.The duo then repeated the title, but, once again, the loud noise covered up what they said and the fans couldn't hear anything.Earlier, film's cinematographer Trent Opaloch made headlines for inadvertently revealing the title of the film on his website as 'Avengers: End Game'. Following the news of the accidental leak, Opaloch's website quickly took down the name, replacing it with a coy Avengers 4. The title 'End Game', along with 'Infinity Gauntlet' were two of the several titles touted for the last part of the Avengers, following the monumental success of Infinity War, which has become the fourth film in history to cross the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.