Marvel Fan's Halloween Costume Mix of Black Panther with Pink Panther is Winning the Internet
A Marvel fan decided to make a crossover of Black Panther and Pink Panther for Halloween and the photo of his costume went viral.
A still from Black Panther.
Ever since the Black Panther made his live-action debut in the Russo Brothers' Captain America: Civil War, the character has also become the source of a number of jokes. Some of the jokes have revolved around dialogues aimed at the character in the films itself. Martin Freeman was one of them who in the solo film referred to him as a "King in a catsuit". Another prominent joke thrown towards the character was the similarity of his name with cartoon character Pink Panther.
This led to a number of pictures going viral of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther painted pink. One Marvel fan decided to make a crossover of both characters more literal for Halloween. The photo of this fan's costume went viral over Reddit. The costume is that of Black Panther's but the mask has been replaced with the face of Pink Panther colored black.
And the best cosplay award goes to... from r/Avengers
Black Panther made his last appearance on the big screen in the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame. While fans were disappointed at the San Diego Comic Con to not hear anything about the future of the character, Kevin Feige made it up to them at the D23 expo. At the event, Feige had Black Panther director Ryan Coogler talk about the Black Panther sequel.
Coogler did not give a lot away about the sequel, but stated that the story had been outlined and that he was working on the script for the film. He added that there is still a lot of work to be done for the film to begin production. The current date set for the release of Black Panther 2 is around May 2022. With Wakanda opening up to the rest of the world at the climax of the first film, it would be interesting to see the second one include jokes on Pink Panther too.
