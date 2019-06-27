Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
With no future plans whatsoever, Thor decides to hook on beers, pizza and video games with a large protruding belly post Infinity War. And in a span of five years, he went from fit to fat.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Marvel's latest outing Avengers: Endgame had a number of surprise elements. While we lost original Avengers like Iron Man and Black Widow, others underwent huge transformations. Among them was God of Thunder, Thor.
Despite having godly powers, when Thor lost his planet and people at the hands of Thanos in Infinity War, he became a recluse. With no future plans whatsoever, he decides to binge on pizza, beer and video games and as a result, ends up with a large protruding belly in a span of five years.
The character's physical appearance received mixed response from viewers, with some people finding jokes on his body quite offensive. Others have appreciated that the film does not end up showing a once-again lean and fit Thor.
The audience lovingly called his new avatar 'Fat Thor'.
As per Comicbook, the special features for Avengers: Endgame digital and bly ray versions have seemingly given his new avatar an official name-- Bro Thor. The name comes from the title of one of the extras featured in Endgame's home-viewing versions. The mini-documentary, titled Bro Thor, details Thor's transformation after he fails to kill Thanos in Infinity War, using his freshly forged Stormbreaker.
The special featurette for Avengers: Endgame describes the clip as, "His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created."
Other special features include Remembering Stan Lee, Setting The Tone: Casting Captain America, A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America, Black Widow: Whatever It Takes, Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance, The Russo Brother: Journey to Endgame and The Women of MCU.
