Marvel India Releases New Avengers Endgame Video, Priyanka Chopra Holidays With Jonas Brothers in Miami
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' vacation to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for a film, read on to know what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' vacation to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor reuniting for a film, read on to know what's trending in the world of entertainment today.
While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are busy vacationing in Miami and attending Frankie Jonas' graduation with the Jonas family, a gossip portal flabbergasted the Internet stating that the couple is heading for a divorce just 117 days after their wedding.
Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are reuniting for a Luv Ranjan film. On the Hollywood front, Marvel India released a video of Avengers: Endgame reminding fans of how fierce and dreadful is the villainous Thanos.
Also, our weekly recommendations from the gamut of content available on streaming platforms is out. This and more from the world of entertainment and lifestyle follows:
Priyanka Chopra and Jonas Brothers are having the time of their life. From releasing the music video titled 'Sucker' to vacationing in Miami, the Jonas family has stuck together, giving their fans some major goals. But amidst all the Internet buzz around the bonding, a portal reports that the much-in-love couple are heading for a divorce.
Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
Read: Video of Priyanka Chopra, Jonas Brothers Throwing Cakes at Concert Crowd is Taking Internet by Storm
Read: Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruby Red Satin Shirt on Streets of Miami
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who were last seen together in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Tamasha, are said to come together for Luv Ranjan’s next project. The yet-to-be-titled project also stars Ajay Devgn and the film is touted to be an action thriller.
Read: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor to Come Together for Luv Ranjan’s Next? Deets Inside
As Avengers: Endgame approaches in just two weeks, Marvel is making sure to up the game by treating the audience with something new. While most of the Avengers: Endgame trailers and teasers skipped Thanos, in a new video by Marvel India we are reminded of how fierce the antagonist is.
Read: Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
From Avengers: Infinity War to Fatafat, here’s our pick of the top titles streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and ZEE5 this week.
Read: Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War
Recently, Kangana Ranaut made remarks claiming she was asked to dress in just a robe for a photo-shoot for Pahlaj Nihalani's film "I Love You Boss". Giving a different version of the story, the producer says that the actress has forgotten how much he helped her when she was in trouble.
Read: I Ran From Pillar to Post to Bail Kangana Ranaut Out of Trouble, This is How She Repays Me: Pahlaj Nihalani
