Marvel: Loki and Scarlet Witch to Get Their Own Spin-off Series on New Streaming Service
The actors who portrayed these heroes and villains in the Avengers films and their spin-offs, such as Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, are expected to play them in the streaming shows.
Loki and the Scarlet Witch, along with other beloved Marvel superheroes who are yet to appear in their own standalone movies, will reportedly feature in a series that will go live on Disney streaming service.
Disney is enlisting the superheroes as the company prepares to launch its upcoming streaming service. The entertainment company is in early development of an ambitious plan for a number of limited series centered on popular characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), reports variety.com.
Marvel and Disney are yet to comment.
There's an important distinction from other Marvel small screen efforts, however. The actors who portrayed these heroes and villains in the Avengers films and their spin-offs, such as Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, are expected to play them in the streaming shows.
The two characters were last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, which brought together 22 superheroes to fight supervillain, Thanos. The Disney-Marvel film, the 19th in the shared MCU, released in India on April 27, and got a flying start by recording a gross box office collection of Rs 120.9 crore in its opening weekend.
Moreover, though sources close to the production are staying mum on the cost of the programming, the budgets are expected to be hefty. Each series is expected to include six to eight episodes.
