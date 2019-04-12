English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel, Monsters, Mandalorian & More That Will Stream on Disney+ app
Disney will include movies and TV series from Disney and will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.
Image courtesy: Reuters
Walt Disney Co will unveil new details on Thursday about Disney+, a family-friendly digital video subscription that is set to debut later this year and compete with Netflix Inc.
The ad-free service will include movies and TV series from Disney and will feature programming from the Marvel superhero universe, the “Star Wars” galaxy, “Toy Story” creator Pixar animation and the National Geographic channel.
Disney also will create original programming exclusively for the service. According to the company, that will include:
Star Wars
A new season of animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”
A live-action “Star Wars” series called “The Mandalorian,” developed by Jon Favreau.
A TV series starring Diego Luna that is a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Marvel
A series focused on the villain Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston
A series starring Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch
Animation
“Monsters at Work,” a series inspired by Pixar hit “Monsters Inc.” Billy Crystal and John Goodman will return as the voices of Mike and Sulley.
Movies
Remakes of Disney classics such as “Lady and the Tramp” and “Sword in the Stone”
“Noelle,” a Christmas fantasy adventure starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader
“Togo,” starring Willem Dafoe in the story of a famous sled-dog relay
Television
A new “High School Musical” series
“Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on a journey to become president of the United States
Non-Fiction
“Marvel’s 616,” a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel stories and characters and the real world
“Be Our Chef,” a food competition show in which families compete and the winner’s dish will be served at Walt Disney World
“Rogue Trip,” a travel guide to places an average tourist is least likely to visit
