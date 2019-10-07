While Marvel fans and Disney have launched their campaigns and petitions to include Avengers: Endgame as one of the prime nominations in the upcoming Academy Awards, former Oscar recipient Martin Scorsese refuses to accept superhero films as cinema. In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he doesn't consider Marvel films as cinema and likened them to "theme parks". Scorsese's recent comment about Marvel films has upset the MCU fans and its actors.

It was earlier reported that Disha Vakani will be making her comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah during Navaratri week and now a promo featuring her has been unveiled by SAB TV.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Chiranjeevi, Ramannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles, has been doing well at the box office. Going by its numbers, trade analysts believe the film could easily take over Baahubali 2 if released more widely.

Ananya Panday seems to have attracted unwanted attraction regarding her costume at an awards night. While she attracted praise from all quarters, for looking ravishing yet chic, one particular comment on the dress by her best friend Shanaya Kapoor's father Sanjay Kapoor miffed a lot of netizens.

While fights, accusations and back biting are commonly seen inside a Bigg Boss house, a few also open up about their dark past and their misfortunes on the show. Arti Singh, a contestant on the 13th season of the show opened up about how her parents passed away when she was young and thus has thrived to be the man for herself.

