Marvel Planned to Make the Biggest Blockbuster 10 Years Before Avengers Endgame

Avengers Endgame broke all records and went on to become the highest grosser of all time by raking in over 2.7 billion dollars worldwide. The film became the biggest Hollywood production ever dethroning James Cameron's Avatar. When the film was short of a few million dollars to achieve the title, Marvel released the film with new footage and an extra post-credit scene.

Earlier, Marvel Studios planned to make the biggest Hollywood film since MCU's first film Iron Man (2008) starring Robert Downey Jr in the titular role. Speaking to ComicBook.com, producer Trinh Tran said, that Studio's president Kevin Fiege aimed it long before and with Russo Brothers, he was hopeful, that they would achieve it.

"I think it's always been in Kevin's mind that one day we would all get a chance to be able to make Infinity War and Endgame. And that was just a dream over 10 years ago. He really hoped that one day that would happen. I can't remember specifically at what point we started talking about Infinity War and Endgame in detail, but it must've been in one of the movies when we were shooting with the Russos," the portal quoted Tran as saying.

She detailed that it was always in Kevin's mind to start off with the characters individually creating their different franchises and narrative and ultimately unite them with the Avengers.

Now, Marvel aims to achieve bigger goals by announcing its Phase 4 slate with new titles comprising of solo films and web series. For 2020, it has Black Widow and The Eternals. In 2021, it has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, WandaVision (Disney+ series), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki (Disney+ series), The Falcon and Winter Soldier (Disney+ series) and Thor 4: Love and Thunder among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.