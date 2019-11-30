Take the pledge to vote

Marvel President Kevin Feige to Reveal More Details About Future of MCU, Deets Inside

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently revealed a number of unnamed films lined up to release in 2022 and 2023. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will be speaking more about them at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Marvel President Kevin Feige to Reveal More Details About Future of MCU, Deets Inside
Image: Kevin Feige/Twitter

Kevin Feige as the President of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes the most of every possible Comic-Con. He is set to make his next set of announcements at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil.

In his last appearances at the San Diego Comic-Con and Disney D23 Expo, Feige unveiled the future of the MCU with the upcoming films in 2020 and 2021 along with the upcoming Disney+ series.

While the titles are yet unknown, MCU has a number of releases lined up for 2022 and 2023 as well. Fans have been speculating what the titles of these could be. Fortunately, they will not have to wait for long as Feige will be possibly revealing them at the Comic-Con Experience in Brazil.

Feige's presence at the event was confirmed on the Twitter Account of the CCXP's official media website. The tweet read, "Kevin Feige, president, and chief creative officer of Marvel Studios is confirmed on Saturday from CCXP19 to talk about upcoming MCU releases."

The CCXP will be held in Sao Paulo from December 5 to December 8 this year. Feige will be appearing at the event on December 7 with his announcements.

Earlier, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins had also confirmed her presence alongside Gal Gadot at the CCXP. Jenkins had stated that she and Gadot would be releasing the first trailer for their upcoming film Woman Woman 1984 on the event's last day on December 8. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.

