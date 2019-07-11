Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Marvel Readies Itself for John Wick Treatment as Derek Kolstad Joins Falcon & Winter Soldier Series

Derek Kolstad is most famous for his collaboration with Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski on the 'John Wick' franchise.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Marvel Readies Itself for John Wick Treatment as Derek Kolstad Joins Falcon & Winter Soldier Series
Image of Derek Kolstad, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

While the fans of superhero films eagerly await the coming together of Keanu Reeves and Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffice it know that Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter and creator of Reeves' hit action trilogy John Wick, has officially boarded Marvel Studios' upcoming limited series on Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a writer.

A source with knowledge of the project told TheWrap that Kolstad has joined the writing team on the Falcon & Winter Soldier limited series for Marvel Studios. Kari Skogland will direct the six-part miniseries, which will aim for an August 2020 premiere on Disney+.

The series will follow Marvel stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as they reprise their characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively.

The Wrap also reports that the upcoming series will likely focus on Sam Wilson aka Falcon as he takes on the mantle of Captain America. Viewers will recall that at the end of Avengers: Endgame, an elder Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hands Wilson his shield thus naming him his successor.

The publication further adds that Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl are in talks to reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo, receptively, on Falcon & Winter Soldier.

Disney+, the upcoming streaming service, will launch on November 12, 2019. There are reports of WandaVision (with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen), Loki and an untitled series starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin also in development. All of the aforementioned series are meant for Disney+.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram