Marvel Readies Itself for John Wick Treatment as Derek Kolstad Joins Falcon & Winter Soldier Series
Derek Kolstad is most famous for his collaboration with Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski on the 'John Wick' franchise.
Image of Derek Kolstad, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, courtesy of Instagram
While the fans of superhero films eagerly await the coming together of Keanu Reeves and Marvel Cinematic Universe, suffice it know that Derek Kolstad, the screenwriter and creator of Reeves' hit action trilogy John Wick, has officially boarded Marvel Studios' upcoming limited series on Falcon and the Winter Soldier as a writer.
A source with knowledge of the project told TheWrap that Kolstad has joined the writing team on the Falcon & Winter Soldier limited series for Marvel Studios. Kari Skogland will direct the six-part miniseries, which will aim for an August 2020 premiere on Disney+.
The series will follow Marvel stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as they reprise their characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, respectively.
The Wrap also reports that the upcoming series will likely focus on Sam Wilson aka Falcon as he takes on the mantle of Captain America. Viewers will recall that at the end of Avengers: Endgame, an elder Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) hands Wilson his shield thus naming him his successor.
The publication further adds that Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl are in talks to reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo, receptively, on Falcon & Winter Soldier.
Disney+, the upcoming streaming service, will launch on November 12, 2019. There are reports of WandaVision (with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen), Loki and an untitled series starring Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin also in development. All of the aforementioned series are meant for Disney+.
