1-min read

Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Honouring Those Who Died in Infinity War

Alongside the synopsis, Marvel also released a new TV spot dubbed as "Honor".

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Honouring Those Who Died in Infinity War
Image courtesy: Reddit
Avengers: Endgame is one of most anticipated film of 2019 and Marvel Studios. Ending phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film has kept fans hooked to every little detail released by Marvel Studios.

As a treat for Avengers fans, Marvel Studios released a new TV spot and an apparent official plot synopsis for their upcoming for Avengers: Endgame, on Thursday. The synopsis doesn't reveal anything new that we don't know already. Instead, the overview brings the focus to the dramatic conclusion of 22 films in three phases of MCU. The three phases comprising of 22 films, start with Iron Man (2008) and will conclude with Avengers: Endgame.

"The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios' grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame," reads the overview of the film on Marvel's official website.

Alongside the synopsis, Marvel also gave away a new TV spot dubbed as "Honor". The new video begins with Captain America's narration, reminding the audience and the surviving Avengers about the grave loss in Infinity War. The teaser gives us a glimpse of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, The Wasp, The Winter Soldier, Star-Lord, Drax, and Gamora among others. Basically half of the MCU. In the second half of the trailer, we see Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man and Groot among others in their new superhero suits.



Avengers: Endgame releases in April 2019.
