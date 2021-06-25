Marvel Reveals New Action-packed 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Trailer

Ever since Marvel released the first trailer of the much-hyped superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring, fans have not able to keep calm. With the film, Marvel Studios will be introducing MCU’s first Asian superhero in a lead role. On Friday, the makers dropped a new trailer giving a major hint that a certain Doctor Strange character could make a cameo.

On Friday, actor Simu Liu, who will play the titular role, gave a pleasant surprise to his fans as he shared the newly launched trailer of the movie on Twitter.

The film centres around Shang-Chi, the heir to a martial arts legacy and son of the villainous Wenwu (Tony Leung). The two-minute-long trailer shows Shang Chi at loggerheads with his father Wenwu/The Mandarin who runs the terrorist organisation Ten Rings, which was first glimpsed in 2008's Iron Man. The clip hints at a big father-son fight as Shang-Chi wants to distance himself from him, but it will not come easy. The trailer also suggests that Leung will also serve as the main villain in the movie. In the end, the promo reveals Abomination (Tim Roth) from 2009’s The Incredible Hulk fighting with a sorcerer in a cage. And that sorcerer is none other than Benedict Wong from Doctor Strange.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton known for his works such as Just Mercy, The Glass Castle, and Short Term 12. Starring Simu Liu as the central character, the film also features Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng essaying the pivotal characters.

Talking about his character, Liu previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “There are many moments, and there are many characters that you root for and fall in love with. It really is a celebration of Marvel and of superheroes but also of Asian myths. That’s something that we haven’t seen before in a superhero movie.”

The film will be out in theatres on September 3 worldwide.

