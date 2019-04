Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Avengers Endgame Footage, Priyanka Makes Nick Jonas Dance to Govinda Song

Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere is just a week away and the excitement is palpable. We wrapped up our series of GoT recaps today with details of what went down in Season 7 of the HBO show. Another upcoming movie milestone that's got us all hyped up is the release of Avengers: Endgame at the end of this month. The directors added to the anticipation by screening 10 minutes of footage from the film before the LA press junket.We bring you the highlights from entertainment news of the day.It seems actress Disha Patani can't get enough of dancing. The 26-year-old, who will be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat, posted a video of her dancing to I Can't Get Enough, the hit number by American singer Selena Gomez.Read: Disha Patani Grooves to Selena Gomez's Song 'Can't Get Enough,' Watch Video Priyanka Chopra may not have featured in her husband Nick Jonas’s new single, Cool, but she has found a hilarious way to establish an Indian connect with the song. She synced the video of Cool to Govinda's hit song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from the film Dulara.Read: Priyanka Chopra Makes Nick Jonas Dance to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy in Hilarious Insta Story Around 10 minutes of footage from Avengers: Endgame was screened for the press on Friday, ahead of the film’s Los Angeles press junket. Excited journalists who got to watch the footage have taken to Twitter to discuss what they watched. The reactions are ecstatic.Read: Avengers Endgame: Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Footage and Internet's Filled With Spoilers The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14 and fans are on the edge to know who will claim the iron throne. But before season 8 approaches, here is a quick recap of what went down in season 7.Read: Game of Thrones Season 7 Recap: Jon Snow is a Targaryen, Arya, Sansa and Bran Kill Littlefinger April seems to be the month of wrapping up. From Game of Thrones' final season to Avengers: Endgame marking the conclusion of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s three phases, the month will witness the end of two epic sagas. And as a treat for the fans, trailers and teasers of the same were released this week. From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, here are 5 trailers that released this week that you shouldn't miss.Read: Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones Treats with 3 Teasers More dope from the world of showbiz coming up tomorrow, stay hooked.