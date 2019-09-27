Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige Developing Star Wars Film
Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is teaming up with Lucasfilm to develop a new “Star Wars” film.
Walt Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told the entertainment trade The Hollywood Reporter that it made sense for Feige to team up with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy to help usher in a new era in Star Wars storytelling.
As the president of Marvel Studios, which Disney acquired in 2009, Feige turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe into the most successful franchise in movie history, boasting over $22 billion in worldwide ticket sales.
“Star Wars” is entering this new phase after the Skywalker saga comes to a close this December. “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also developing new Star Wars films, as is “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson.
