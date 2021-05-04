Marvel Studios Offers First Look at 'The Eternals', Fans Can't Wait to Watch More of Angelina Jolie

Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios on Monday encouraged superhero fans to return to movie theaters, a show of support for pandemic-battered cinemas trying to stage a comeback amid competition from streaming services.

“See you at the movies," said a three-minute-long trailer designed to stir excitement for 10 upcoming Marvel films including “Black Widow," “Eternals" and a “Black Panther" sequel.

The video also showed footage from inside a theater of fans reacting to the decisive battle scene in “Avengers: Endgame" in April 2019.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021

Marvel’s The Eternals is directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao and a first look at some of the footage from the film was also shared with fans. It also gave fans a small glimpse of Angelina Jolie’s superhero avatar as she sported blonde locks and was even seen wielding a blade.

The Eternals clip also unveiled the first look of Salma Hayek’s character. She is dressed in a cowgirl avatar.

i just think that angelina jolie as thena pic.twitter.com/PINAt0YpgO— lex (@ATR3lDES) May 3, 2021

angelina jolie as thena in marvel's eternals will make history pic.twitter.com/GdLDBGSZtr— viv (@wickedjolie) May 3, 2021

Disney is offering “Black Widow" for a USD 30 charge through the Disney+ streaming services on the same day it debuts in theaters in July.

No similar plans have been announced for any of the nine other upcoming films that Marvel previewed on Monday. The movies are scheduled for release over the next two years.

(With Reuters inputs)

