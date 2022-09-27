Marvel Studios Prez Says It Was Much Too Soon To Recast Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in Black Panther Sequel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, in an interview with Empire magazine, talked about his decision to not recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While the stories of Black Panther have focused on T’Challa, the sequel will focus on his legacy. This decision came following the death of Boseman in August 2020.

Feige told the magazine, “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast. Stan Lee always said that Marvel represents the world outside your window. And we had talked about how, as extraordinary and fantastical as our characters and stories are, there’s a relatable and human element to everything we do. The world is still processing the loss of Chad. And Ryan poured that into the story.” He further added, “The conversations were entirely about, yes, ‘What do we do next?’ And how could the legacy of Chadwick – and what he had done to help Wakanda and the Black Panther become these incredible, aspirational, iconic ideas – continue? That’s what it was all about.”

Feige also explained that while narratively, it was hard to figure out how to continue the story without T’Challa, they, at no point, considered recasting the lead character.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on August 28 in 2020 at the age of 43, following his 4 year battle with colon cancer, which later progressed to stage IV. He bought several characters to life including T’Challa, whilst he continued his treatment for cancer.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release on November 11 in the USA. It is going to be one of the longest non-Avengers movies in the MCU universe with a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes.

