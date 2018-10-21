English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel Teases Long Wait for Avengers 4 With This Clip of Vision Sitting and Thinking; Watch
With fans' anticipation continuing to rise for MCU phase 3 finale, Avengers 4, it is being said that the upcoming film would be bigger and better than Infinity War.
With fans' anticipation continuing to rise for MCU phase 3 finale, Avengers 4, it is being said that the upcoming film would be bigger and better than Infinity War.
Marvel fans have been anxiously anticipating the first details about Avengers 4. From offering up their theories to decoding leaked pictures, fans have come up with numerous guesses about the upcoming MCU phase 3 finale on social media. With their anticipation continuing to rise wondering how Avengers 4 would deal with the catastrophic events of Infinity War, Marvel Sunday decided to tease fans over the long wait for Avengers 4.
In a post on Facebook, Marvel studios shared a clip of Vision anxiously sitting and thinking.
"Waiting for Avengers 4 like..." the studio captioned the clip.
Meanwhile, Marvel studios boss Kevin Feige earlier said that the fourth Avengers movie would be a key inflection point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview to Vanity Fair, Feige said Avengers 4 would "bring things you've never seen in superhero films like a finale".
"There will be two distinct periods. Everything before 'Avengers 4' and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting," Feige teased.
Feige termed the film "the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008" with the release of the first Iron Man movie.
