Marvel to Introduce an LGBT Superhero in MCU? Deets Inside

After releasing its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios may introduce an LGBT superhero after the release of Avengers: Endgame.

News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Image courtesy: Georgia Knight/ Twitter ‏
After releasing its first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios may introduce an LGBT superhero after the release of Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to ET, Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige confirmed that an LGBT superhero is "percolating" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Host John Boone asked about four entrants in MCU--- introduction of Kamala Khan in Marvel universe, a Nova film, an LGBT superhero, and a Taika Waititi film.

For the unversed, Kamala Khan a fictional character is a teenage Pakistani American from Jersey City, New Jersey with shapeshifting abilities. Nova Corps is an intergalactic police force and Taika Waititi is the director of Thor: Ragnarok.

In a response, Feige said, "I think all of those are percolating and -- let's put it this way: They're all percolating. I do want to keep the focus on this one and on the immediate future, but everything you just named are percolating, some closer than others."

Rumours have it that MCU plans to bring in their first overtly gay male superhero. Also, it is reported that the studio particularly plans to introduce Ikaris for The Eternals and reportedly the film will begin shooting in September. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the introduction of an LGBT hero in MCU as of yet.

But fans have to wait a little longer to know more about Marvel's future plans as Feige affirmed that no new announcements come until Avengers: Endgame releases.

"Anna Boden and her directing partner, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel directors, did an amazing job, and made the movie what it is, so yes, so we did believe it was very important that this story be told with a female voice behind the camera, many female voices behind the camera in this case,” Feige told The Wrap. “It’s all about going forward. We won’t discuss anything past Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, but there are many things coming," he added.

Captain Marvel has released in theaters while, Avengers: Endgame hits the screen in April, 2018.
