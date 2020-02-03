Marvel Unveils The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki First Look in Videos

Monday morning got the Marvel fans excited as the Studios dropped its new Big Game Spot. Reminding its fans that the Universe is expanding, the Big Game spot featured snippets from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. The three series were announced during San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

The 30 seconds video opens with Bucky Barnes stating, "It's time," as Sam Wilson throws Captain America's shield at a tree before several action-packed scenes that includes Zemo. Next to appear is a black and white cut of Vision and Wanda cutting through different time periods. The video finally closes with Loki stating, "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground."

Take a look:

For the unversed, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will team up for a global adventure that tests their abilities as they face new challenges in a world without the Avengers. The series also marks the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Daniel Brühl as the villain, Zemo. In addition, John Walker, a character that most comic book fans will recognise will be played by Wyatt Russell. The series will premiere on Disney+ and is directed by Kari Skogland.

Talking of WandaVision, the series will hold the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) who are living their ideal suburban lives begin to suspect that suspicious is happening around them. Directed by Matt Shakman the series will preimere this year.

As for the mercurial villain Loki, Tom Hiddleston will resume his role as the God of Mischief and is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. the series will premiere next year in 2021.

