Marvel Updates 'Avengers: Endgame' Poster After Facing Backlash Over Danai Gurira's Credit Omission
Marvel Studios on Thursday dropped a new 'Endgame' poster, which it later updated after fans expressed anger over the omission of Danai Gurira's name from the top of the poster.
With mere weeks remaining before the next Avengers film answers all the many gripping questions that have been vexing millions of cinemagoers for almost a year now, Marvel Studios on Thursday dropped a new Avengers: Endgame poster, which it later updated after fans expressed anger over the omission of Danai Gurira's name from the credits at the top of the poster.
Gurira, who will reprise her Black Panther and Infinity War role as Okoye in Endgame, was prominently featured on the poster initially released on Thursday morning but was the only cast member whose name was left off the official top credit line. She was originally credited only in the secondary credits at the bottom of the image— alongside the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Benedict Wong and Jon Favreau, whose characters are not featured on the poster.
The omission sparked outcry on social media. Author Christopher Golden wrote: "I mean, they've got Bradley Cooper's name in there and he's just the VOICE of Rocket. Danai Gurira is the ONLY person on the poster not to be listed by name." (sic)
Another user pointed out: "Black women always get the short end of the stick. Why isn’t @DanaiGurira’s name on here but everyone else’s is? Literally everyone else but her." (sic)
The backlash prompted Marvel to release a new poster, with Gurira's name coming just before Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin.
"She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever," read the post tweeted from the official handle of Marvel Studios.
Check out the new poster:
Meanwhile, Marvel studios unleashed another trailer of the movie, which is set to hit theaters on April 26. The very large Avengers: Endgame ensemble cast is led by Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen, among many others.
