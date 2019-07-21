Take the pledge to vote

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD to End With Season 7

Marvel Television has confirmed that seasons 6 and 7 of Agents of SHIELD will be the last.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
One of the most popular Marvel TV shows, Agents of SHIELD, will end its run with the forthcoming seventh season. The season seven is scheduled to premiere in 2020, according to reports.

"When you know that's what you're doing, you can take greater risks, of life and death. Those kinds of decisions suddenly now are real on the table because you're not playing how do we undo this when we get to the next season. You're playing that this is going to be the end of the story," Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb said.

The show premiered on ABC in 2013, a year after the first Avengers movie. Though Agent Phil Coulson apparently died in The Avengers, Agents of SHIELD follows the newly resurrected agent as he leads a team.

The season six takes place a year after Coulson dies and follows the remaining members of the team --New SHIELD director Mack (Henry Simmons), Agent Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Daisy/Quake (Chloe Bennet), Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), the speedster Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), and Deke (Jeff Ward) -- as they protect the planet from a new extra-terrestrial threat.

