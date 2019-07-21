Take the pledge to vote

Marvel's Avengers Endgame Finally Dethrones Avatar As Highest-grossing Film in History

Marvel boss Kevin Feige made the big announcement as he took the stage at Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon in San Diego.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 7:49 AM IST
Marvel's Avengers Endgame Finally Dethrones Avatar As Highest-grossing Film in History
Marvel boss Kevin Feige made the big announcement as he took the stage at Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon in San Diego.
James Cameron's Avatar's decade-long rule as the highest-grossing movie of all time has finally ended. Yes, it finally happened: Marvel's Avengers: Endgame has dethroned Avatar as the biggest movie of all time.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige made the big announcement as he took the stage at Comic-Con late Saturday afternoon in San Diego, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Thanks to you, Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of all-time,” Feige told Hall H at the top of the Marvel panel.

The global box office earnings for Avengers: Endgame through Friday stands at USD 2,789.2 billion. The film is still USD 500,000 behind Avatar's USD 2,789.7 billion, but the gap will be closed today, i.e, Sunday once weekend box office grosses are tallied.

“A huge congratulations to the Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios teams, and thank you to the fans around the world who lifted Avengers: Endgame to these historic heights," Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said in a statement.

Avengers: Endgame re-released in theaters on June 28. The updated Endgame included the deleted scene plus a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo. Endgame surpassed Avatar's original USD 2.749 billion theatrical cume late last month. In its original theatrical run, Avatar made USD 2.749 billion worldwide. It added USD 33 million in its 2010 re-release, which offered fans nine minutes of extra, unseen footage.

Avatar had been the highest-grossing film of all time since 2009, where it raked in a worldwide gross of USD 2.78 billion and became the first movie to make over two billion dollars at the box office. Avatar stole the top spot away from Titanic, which was the highest-grossing film for twelve years before then.

Meanwhile, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others as a group of superheroes battling the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

The movie is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel Studios films over a decade.

