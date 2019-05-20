Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

Marvel's Black Widow Actress Scarlett Johansson Gets Engaged to Colin Jost

Johansson a popular name in Hollywood and Jost, a Saturday Night Live star got engaged after dating for two years.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Marvel's Black Widow Actress Scarlett Johansson Gets Engaged to Colin Jost
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Scarlett Johansson is all set to walk the aisle with Colin Jost. Johansson a popular name in Hollywood and Jost, a Saturday Night Live star got engaged after dating for two years, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The two made their debut as a couple in November 2017. The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.

This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.

The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. She also has a four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.

On the professional front, Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's Iron Man 2 and her latest outing as the character is Avengers: Endgame. Rumours started making round that a stand-alone film for Black Widow is in works. Breaking silence over the much-anticipated stand-alone of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Johansson told Variety, "I think everything happens when it's supposed to. All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson starrer Avengers: Endgame, slid to second place on domestic box office charts and has now earned $771 million in North America. It officially passed Avatar and its $761 million hauls to become the second-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $937 million. Avengers: Endgame hit $2.6 billion in ticket sales worldwide, inching toward Avatar and its $2.78 billion global box office record.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram