Marvel's Black Widow Actress Scarlett Johansson Gets Engaged to Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is all set to walk the aisle with Colin Jost. Johansson a popular name in Hollywood and Jost, a Saturday Night Live star got engaged after dating for two years, reports Entertainment Weekly The two made their debut as a couple in November 2017. The couple recently walked the red carpet together at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. She also has a four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac.On the professional front, Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's Iron Man 2 and her latest outing as the character is Avengers: Endgame. Rumours started making round that a stand-alone film for Black Widow is in works. Breaking silence over the much-anticipated stand-alone of her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Johansson told Variety, "I think everything happens when it's supposed to. All I'll say is that I think I have a greater understanding of the character now than I ever possibly could have had before. Whatever iteration you see of this character, may or may not see of this character in the future, will be the better because of it."Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson starrer Avengers: Endgame, slid to second place on domestic box office charts and has now earned $771 million in North America. It officially passed Avatar and its $761 million hauls to become the second-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $937 million. Avengers: Endgame hit $2.6 billion in ticket sales worldwide, inching toward Avatar and its $2.78 billion global box office record.Follow @News18Movies for more