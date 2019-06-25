Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Marvel's Nick Fury is Furious with the New Spider-Man Far From Home Posters, Here's Why

Samuel L Jackson shared a motion picture poster of the upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' and pointed out that his character's signature eye patch was on the wrong side.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Marvel's Nick Fury is Furious with the New Spider-Man Far From Home Posters, Here's Why
Image of Samuel L Jackson, courtesy of Instagram
If Marvel Cinematic Universe films stand testimony to anything above all, it is the fact that you don't brush the superheroes in the wrong way, and while doing so avoid the boss man Nick Fury at all costs. SHIELD founder and veteran Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, recently took notice of the new motion picture poster for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home film and was miffed by the fact that the creators of the same put his signature eye-patch on the wrong eye. Infact, the new posters show his character sporting patches on different eyes in the same image.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday and sharing his frustation, Jackson, 70, posted a picture of the mistake and captioned it, "Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F— IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafu—ah)." The poster shows the agent in his right and left profiles, with the patch on different eyes in both his character stills.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, which releases on July 4 in India, is set minutes after Avengers: Endgame wraps up the Infinity Saga. A direct follow-up to the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios joint production Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home sees Tom Holland return as Peter Parker, whose alter-ego Spider-Man is recruited for a special mission by Nick Fury. The film is directed by Jon Watts.

Read: Spider-Man Far From Home to Release in India a Day Earlier on July 4

Follow @News18Movies for more

