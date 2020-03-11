Marvel's The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Prague Shoot Halted Over Coronavirus Scare

Disney Plus' upcoming Marvel series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" has put its Prague shooting schedule on hold over coronavirus concerns.







According to Variety, the development comes after the Czech government placed a ban on movie screenings, elementary and high school classes, sports matches, and cultural events.

The Prague Film Festival has also been called off.

The filming of the series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, started production in Prague last week. The team has now gone back to Atlanta.

This is the second instance that the shooting on "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", has been interrupted.

In January, the series cancelled its shoot in Puerto Rico after the Caribbean island witnessed two earthquakes.

The upcoming series will see Mackie and Stan reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) roles as Falcon and Winter Soldier, respectively.

Actors Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp are returning as villain Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively.

Kari Skogland is directing the six-part miniseries.

This is the latest project to be halted amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts.

Release of much-awaited James Bond film "No Time to Die" has also been postponed to November, "Mission: Impossible 7" has pushed back its shoot and the China release of Disney's live-action "Mulan" is delayed.

