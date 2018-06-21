English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mary J. Blige Gets Divorced.
Mary j. Blige divorces Isaacs Martin Isaacs for infedility.
Mary J. Blige performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Image: AP)
Actress Mary J. Blige's divorce from Martin Isaacs has been finalised.
A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday signed off on the split, putting an end to the marriage that began in 2003, reports tmz.com.
The marriage crumbled under allegations of infidelity against Isaacs.
The couple in March came to an agreement on a settlement, but were still at odds over how to split their assets until now. The terms of the divorce remain confidential.
It is unclear whether or not Martin received his request of $130,000 a month in spousal support.
They do not have any child together.
