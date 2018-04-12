English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Masaan Actor Shweta Tripathi Set to Tie the Knot With Rapper SlowCheeta
SlowCheeta, as he prefers to be called, is five years younger to Shweta, but the actress quips she looks younger at 32.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Chaitnya Sharma
What started out as a mid-air conversation five years ago is now culminating into a wedding for Masaan" and Haraamkhor actress Shweta Tripathi and actor-rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta on June 29.
SlowCheeta, as he prefers to be called, is five years younger to Shweta, but the actress quips she looks younger at 32.
"We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 a.m. flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that," Shweta recounted as she broke the news of her wedding to IANS.
The proposal was rather romantic -- and much in tune to what both of them love -- theatre.
"He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that's how we met -- for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that... But it was the proposal," said Shweta.
SlowCheeta, who has a tattoo of Shweta's name and stands tall at 6 ft, delivered a monologue in front of a full audience about the journey that has led to the new journey they are ready to take.
"They say you fall in love, and I fell hard, from about 36,000 feet! Up in the air, into her heart and she already had mine. Relations start from the ground upwards, mine started in the sky. We spoke about whales and the ocean and everything we know. She found me, and I found Nemo."
The wedding will take place in Goa with "closest" family and friends in attendance.
Shweta -- daughter of Delhi's former Chief Secretary P.K. Tripathi -- came to Mumbai over a decade ago. And her aim was not to become a Bollywood actor.
It was her love for theatre since her childhood days that brought this National Institute of Fashion Technology alumnus closer to a world that she has now made a place for herself in.
Shweta has a theatre group which goes by the quirky name of AllMyTea Productions. Before her film journey, she featured as the lively Zenia Khan in Disney channel's Kya Mast Hai Life, did a couple of short films and advertisements.
Also Watch
SlowCheeta, as he prefers to be called, is five years younger to Shweta, but the actress quips she looks younger at 32.
"We met because both of us were stepping in for other actors. So, from Bombay (Mumbai), we met in Delhi to perform and hardly spoke throughout. On our way back, we were seated next to each other. It was a 5 a.m. flight, so obviously the plan was to doze off. But we started talking and that was that," Shweta recounted as she broke the news of her wedding to IANS.
The proposal was rather romantic -- and much in tune to what both of them love -- theatre.
"He proposed at a place called Cuckoo Club, which is a performing place in Mumbai. He wanted to do it on stage because that's how we met -- for a play. He had told me he has a new play, so I went to see that... But it was the proposal," said Shweta.
SlowCheeta, who has a tattoo of Shweta's name and stands tall at 6 ft, delivered a monologue in front of a full audience about the journey that has led to the new journey they are ready to take.
"They say you fall in love, and I fell hard, from about 36,000 feet! Up in the air, into her heart and she already had mine. Relations start from the ground upwards, mine started in the sky. We spoke about whales and the ocean and everything we know. She found me, and I found Nemo."
The wedding will take place in Goa with "closest" family and friends in attendance.
Shweta -- daughter of Delhi's former Chief Secretary P.K. Tripathi -- came to Mumbai over a decade ago. And her aim was not to become a Bollywood actor.
It was her love for theatre since her childhood days that brought this National Institute of Fashion Technology alumnus closer to a world that she has now made a place for herself in.
Shweta has a theatre group which goes by the quirky name of AllMyTea Productions. Before her film journey, she featured as the lively Zenia Khan in Disney channel's Kya Mast Hai Life, did a couple of short films and advertisements.
Also Watch
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|26
|31
|21
|78
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|18
|48
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just Call Herself 'Mother of the Country's Youngest Superstar'?
- Irrfan Khan's Spokesperson Dismisses Reports of Actor's Deteriorating Health in a New Statement
- ISRO Launches IRNSS-1I Navigation Satellite
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore