Fashion designer, entrepreneur and now actor, Masaba Gupta, tied the knot with her boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Mishra, on January 27 this year. The couple had an intimate court marriage attended by Masaba’s parents – actor Neena Gupta and retired cricketer Viv Richards – along with other family members and close friends. For the unversed, Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba season one. Interestingly, he played her ex-husband in the Netflix original series. The duo has been dating for a while now, however, they kept their relationship away from the limelight.

And now, in an exclusive interaction with News18, the Modern Love Mumbai actor talks about this new phase of her life. “It has just been a little over ten days! But it has been very nice,” she says with a chuckle. Speaking about her husband, she tells us, “I’ve got a great partner. He’s somebody who’s truly my calm. I meant what I said in the caption [on Instagram]. When I go back and I’ve him with me, nothing can affect me. That feels really great.”

On the work front, Masaba is all set to mark her podcast debut with Marvel’s Wastelanders presented by Marvel Entertainment and Audible. The franchise, adapted from the hit series Wastelanders, features Marvel’s most iconic heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where supervillains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all superheroes. Masaba will feature as Lisa Cartwright in the part titled Black Widow alongside actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sharing her excitement about it, Masaba says, “It’s a big honour to work with Marvel. It’s very special.” So, is she a fan of the Marvel universe? “I’m not that kind of a fanatic who catches the earliest show in the day every time a Marvel film releases but I make sure that I watch all of them. If there’s anything that will make me get up, book tickets and go back to the theatres, it’s definitely a Marvel film,” she remarks. Talking about her favourite superhero, she excitedly says, “There’s a bunch of them but my top favourite is Spiderman. Actually, it’s between Spiderman and Ironman. I saw their stories evolve while it was happening and so, they are special.”

In 2020, the 33-year-old marked her acting debut with Masaba Masaba, a semi-fictional take on her personal and professional life. She went on to star in Modern Love Mumbai, an anthology that won her wide acclaim, and the second season of Masaba Masaba last year. Talking about how lending her voice to an audio series is ‘an absolute extension of the actor’ in her, Masaba elaborates, “I was telling Mantra (Mugdh; director) the other day that it’s funny but when I’m doing Marvel’s Wasteland, my show or Modern Love, I feel like I become a different person. When I act, I don’t have the same personality like I have when I’m a designer and entrepreneur. This is definitely an extension of Masaba, the actor, but it’s a different role and avatar that I’ve taken on. That’s the wiring that I had while doing this.”

While she’s game for every new opportunity that life has to offer her, she says that being a part of Black Widow was rather daunting. Prod her further and Masaba, who is looking forward to recording the series, explains, “More than all of that, it’s a very big challenge in my head because this isn’t even acting. Imagine your face is stripped away and you just have your voice and that’s all that you have. I just realised it’s a very dark way of looking at it (laughs). Let me put it this way - let’s just imagine that your face is not being seen but you’ve to emote and make people believe in something. That’s also the beauty of emoting through your voice alone.”​

