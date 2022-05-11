Masaba Gupta Drops Pic With Dad Viv Richards From His Second "Happiest" Place, Neena Gupta 'Likes' It

Actress Neena Gupta’s daughter and designer Masaba Gupta took to social media on Wednesday and dropped a picture with her father and cricket legend Viv Richards. While her father turned 70 in March, Masaba dropped the picture two months later and revealed how it was spent in Antigua. In the click, Masaba can be seen dressed in a white outfit whereas her father wore a pink t-shirt with blue shorts. They can be seen standing on a golf course.

“To celebrate dad’s 70th birthday in Antigua - a golf tournament ( where he is happiest after a cricket field ) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic," the caption of Masaba’s post reads.

Masaba Gupta’s friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Her friend and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote ‘genes’ and added fire emojis. Even Rhea’s husband Karan Boolani wrote ‘Sir’ and dropped a cricket bat emoji. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Masaba’s mother Neena Gupta also liked the picture.

For the unversed, Masaba Gupta is the daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richard. Neena and Viv Richards were in a relationship in the 80s but they later parted ways. While Viv Richards later tied the knot with Miriam, Neena Gupta got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Masaba Masaba. It was a fictionalised show which was inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. The show became a superhit and received immense appreciation from the audience. She will be next seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love Mumbai which is slated to release on May 13.

