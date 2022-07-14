Masaba Gupta is known for being the Jack of all trades, she literally aces whatever she sets her eyes on. Previously hailed as one of the most impressive fashion designers in the country, she has now proved her expertise as an actor as well. But, she is also known for speaking her mind out at all times.

Recently she slammed an Instagram user who trolled and body-shamed the designer after she posted a photo of herself online. Masaba took a screenshot of the comment which read, “You look so bad… It’s an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry.”

She replied to this troll through her story, which said, “That’s cute. Let’s be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that’s just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn’t get past it even if you tried).”

Masaba loves to keep her fans updated and entertained with her social media posts where she mostly does not hesitate to share her intimate personal updates.

A few months back she was in Antigua and Barbuda to celebrate her father, legendary cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards, who is more popularly known as Viv Richards’ seventieth birthday.

Sharing the beautiful father-daughter moment on instagram, Masaba wrote, “To celebrate dads 70th birthday in Antigua – a golf tournament ( where he is happiest after a cricket field ) for charity to raise money for healthcare workers in the region who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Masaba was last seen on the screen in a short which was a part of ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ called ‘I love Thane’ opposite Ritwik Bhowmick and will soon be seen in her semi-fictionalised web series ‘Masaba Masaba’ which will be streaming on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.