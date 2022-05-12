Masaba Gupta Has No ‘Guts’ to Have a Baby Out of Wedlock: ‘Don’t Want to Put a Child in That Space’

Dismissing the thoughts that Masaba Masaba was just one-off gigs for her, quirky fashion designer Masaba Gupta has geared up for her next web series Modern Love Mumbai, which will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 13. Ahead of the release, the designer-turned-actress in a conversation with The Indian Express opened up about what being modern really means to her and how her actor mother Neena Gupta was termed as modern. The 33-year old actress revealed that she doesn’t “have the guts to have a baby out of the wedlock”.

Fans will enjoy Masaba in the short I love Thane wherein she will be sharing the screen space with Bandish Bandits famed actor Ritwik Bhowmik. Masaba, who in Modern Love Mumbai, is playing an independent woman who is on the lookout for a modern man, said that according to her a perfect man is the one who is “modern or timeless”, but also is “able to change and adapt to things.” In addition, she believed, “One has to be in touch with their ethics, culture, and morals, things that we have grown up with. They should be fluid.”

Further talking about herself being modern, Masaba said that people have tagged her as modern “for being born out of wedlock.” Calling being modern a “wonderful” thing, she said, “there’s no size that fits everyone.” Saying that people have become more “intolerant”, Masaba said that she “thinks we are going back in time.” She said, “I think the responsibility of being modern is to be accepted, however, we have become more intolerant,” adding that even today a baby born out of wedlock is looked at differently. Masaba concluded by saying, “Being a modern woman, do I have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock? Never. I don’t want to take that extra pressure, and put a child in that space.”

Coming back to Modern Love Mumbai, apart from Masaba’s I love Thane, the rom-com will have five more shorts that will feature Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Naseeruddin Shah, Sarika, Tanvi Azmi, Prateik Babbar, Dolly Singh, Chitrangda Singh, and Arshad Warsi among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.