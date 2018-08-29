English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Masaba Gupta: I Won’t Tolerate a Single Thing Being Said About Madhu’s Character
Masaba Gupta has rubbished all allegations of husband Madhu Mantena cheating on her.
Masaba Gupta announced her trial separation with husband Madhu Mantena on Saturday. (Image: Instagram/Masaba Gupta)
Ever since celebrity designer Masaba Gupta announced her trial separation from Madhu Mantena — her husband of over three years — on social media on Saturday, speculations have been rife about the probable reason of their drifting apart.
Rubbishing all claims of Madhu’s infidelity behind their temporary split, Masaba tweeted on Sunday a screenshot of WhatsApp texts sent to Madhu, allegedly by a journalist, requesting a comment on the cheating allegations.
“Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes, given that I won’t tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu’s character. Not true,” she wrote alongside the image.
The couple’s joint statement announcing their trial separation read: "Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'."
Masaba, the 29-year-old daughter of veteran actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, married Madhu in June 2015. She has a chain of haute-couture stores across the country. Madhu, meanwhile, co-owns Phantom Films along with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane.
Going to address this because of the infidelity bit attached. Or maybe I will address more as it comes,given that I won't tolerate a single thing being said about Madhu's character. Not true. pic.twitter.com/YC3nGfDMmC— Masaba Mantena (@MasabaG) August 26, 2018
August 25, 2018
