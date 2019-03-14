English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena File For Divorce: We Have Decided to Move Forward Separately
Designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Madhu Mantena, who had announced their separation last year, have finally filed for a divorce.
A file photo of designer Masaba Gupta with Madhu Mantena.
Loading...
After separating on a trial basis last year, designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Madhu Mantena have filed for divorce. The now estranged couple filed for divorce at Bandra's Family Court here on Wednesday.
"After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced," the couple said in a joint statement.
"We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time," they added.
The daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards got married to Mantena in 2015. The couple announced their separation last year in August. They decided to separate on a trial basis at that time.
"Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'," they said at that point.
"After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced," the couple said in a joint statement.
"We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time," they added.
The daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies batsman Vivian Richards got married to Mantena in 2015. The couple announced their separation last year in August. They decided to separate on a trial basis at that time.
"Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life'," they said at that point.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Unveils Stunning Madame Tussauds Wax Statue & Ranveer Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- WhatsApp Reverse Image Search: Is The Feature to Tackle Fake News Ahead of 2019 Elections
- Akshay Kumar: I Used to Feel Ashamed of Myself Because I was Doing Similar Kind of Films
- Time's Not Up: Less Than 7% of World's Leaders are Women, UN Declares 'Serious Regression'
- Man Lost at Sea Survives by Turning Jeans Into Floatation Device
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results