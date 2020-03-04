Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena Granted Divorce by Mumbai Court

Renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta and filmmaker Madhu Mantena have been granted divorce by a court in Mumbai.

As per a report published in Times of India, the court had granted them divorce in September last year but the same went unreported.

Masaba, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and cricket legend Vivian Richards, had tied the knot with Mantena in 2015. The duo had announced their separation three years later in August 2018. It was in March last year that the duo had approached the Bandra Family Court for officially filing a divorce.

Announcing their separation, the couple had issued a joint statement saying, “After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time”.

They further added, “Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say right now is, 'what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and the love that we share. Hence we would take time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life”.

Follow @News18Movies for more

