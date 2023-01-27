Surprise! Masaba Gupta married her boyfriend Satyadeep Misra. The ace fashion designer announced her marriage on Instagram on Friday morning and shared the first pictures. In the pictures, Masaba was seen wearing a gorgeous pick ensemble while Satyadeep looked handsome in a lighter pink kurta-pajama. The couple had an intimate court marriage.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from many, including Rhea Kapoor, recently-married Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Dia Mirza.

Speaking with Vogue India, Masaba revealed the couple wore outfits from House of Masaba’s new bridal collection. “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she said.

“The idea of choosing something intimate was because we’re both conscious of not wasting ridiculous amounts of money. We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We’ve both been there before and we saw that it doesn’t make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it," she added.

Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Interestingly, he played her ex-husband on the show. The couple has been dating for a while now, however, they’ve kept their relationship away from the limelight.

Both Masaba and Satyadeep were previously married. While Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena for four years, Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Congratulations, Masaba and Satyadeep!

