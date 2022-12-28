Masaba Gupta Opens Up on Embracing 'Tags,' Says 'I'm Not Like My Mom' | Exclusive

2022 has been rather special for celebrity fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta. Apart from playing herself once again in the second season of the semi-fictional biography series Masaba Masaba, she headlined a short titled I Love Thane in the anthology film Modern Love Mumbai. And the reviews that came her way were largely positive and they lauded her for her effortless style of acting. She might have plunged into the world of show business years after she began her career as a designer but Masaba is now gearing up to carve a niche for herself as an actor. And so, she reads all the critiques and analyses of her work very meticulously.

In an exclusive chat with News18 a while back, she said, “I read all the reviews of Masaba Masaba and Modern Love Mumbai. I read the good stuff and the bad, and I read them many times. Sometimes in the middle of a review, you might find something that helps you and makes you a better actor or a business person.”

As she consistently strived to achieve excellence in the fashion world right from the age of 19 when she made a charming debut at Lakme Fashion Week, she made sure to read every article critiquing her shows as well. “Fashion show reviews can be hard core. And at that time, not many people were very kind always,” stated Masaba. Recalling a particular episode, she shared, “I remember this one time when I had done a show after a year and one of the reviews referred to me as a phoenix rising from the ashes, and it was my worst collection. It did so badly that I didn’t have the heart to tell the writer that they’re wrong. You’ve to take everything with a pinch of salt and be aware of your own reality.”

Masaba’s meteoric rise, especially after she decided to don the hat of an actor as well, has and continues to put her on the covers of magazines, who hail her as the ‘millennial star’, ‘destiny’s child’ and ‘game changer’, among several other epithets. Quiz her about how she reacts to these labels and she candidly said, “Labels like reviews are always welcome. I take everything I can get. I love it. I collect all my magazine covers and I read them right from the first word to the last. I frame them sometimes.”

While the 33-year-old accepts this new-found fame with grace and humility, she reveals that she has no qualms about chasing the things that she truly wants. “I’m grateful because not everyone has this. Forget being famous, not everyone can be relevant. The moment I see somebody labelling me as relevant, I always embrace it,” she said. Masaba continued, “I’m not like my mom (Neena Gupta; actor). I like tags and I go after them because they are important to me. I’m very ambitious like that. I want to be called multiple things. I want to influence a generation.”

But this passion for acting isn’t going to deviate her focus from fashion. And so, Masaba was elated when the on-screen version of herself got to style a bride in the second season of Masaba Masaba. What also gave her joy was being able to make a statement through the show about an issue that she holds very close to her heart. “There were ample times when we had fun. Like, I had a lot of fun during the Kashmir schedule. I really enjoyed the wedding sequence like dressing up the bride. I also loved Mehak’s character (the groom’s sister in the series) a lot, who’s dealing with body confidence issues,” she remarked.

Read all the Latest Movies News here