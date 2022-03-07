Masaba Gupta Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Vivian Richards; Neena Gupta Reacts

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Monday penned a note for her dad, legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard on the occasion of his birthday. The cricketer, who had Masaba with Neena Gupta, celebrated his 70th on Monday, March 7. Masaba took to Instagram and shared a childhood picture with Vivian and penned a message for him. In the picture, a young Masaba and Vivian seemed to be enjoying a holiday together.

Sharing the picture, Masaba revealed she’s got some of the most powerful qualities from her dad. “I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting,focused,has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness,defied the odds,turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with," she wrote.

“‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!" Masaba added.

Masaba’s mother, actress Neena Gupta did not comment on the picture but she did double tap on the picture to show her love. The post was also ‘liked’ by other stars including Rhea Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Soni Razdan took to the comments section and wished Vivian. “Happy Birthday Viv!" she wrote.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richard dated for a few years and welcomed Masaba in 1988. The Badhaai Ho actress raised Masaba as a single mother. Neena is now married to Vivek Mehra in 2008 whereas Vivian married Miriam Richards. In her biography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena had opened up about her relationship with Vivian. She recalled spending some memorable days with him, shedding light on their arguments, and spoke about her struggle of being a single mom.

