Masaba Gupta Poses With Vivian Richards at Her Wedding Party; Netizens Call Her Outfit 'Blunder'

Fashion maverick Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday. The couple had uploaded dreamy first photos from their big day. Many well-known faces from the industry had poured in congratulatory messages for the newlyweds. After their wedding, Masaba Gupta along with her mom Neena Gupta, dad Vivian Richards, husband Satyadeep Misra and his mother Nalini and sister Chinmaya posed for the paparazzi.

On Friday, a paparazzo handle shared a video that showed Masaba Gupta arriving at her wedding party in Mumbai. She was dressed in a black full-sleeve top, paired with a blue draped skirt with a slit. On the other hand, Satyadeep Misra looked suave in a white shirt and pants paired with a peach-coloured coat. Vivian wore a dark grey suit and Neena Gupta rocked an all white ensemble with a chic dupatta and red heels.

While a section of the internet liked Masaba Gupta’s outfit as they took to the comment section to leave their compliments. One of them wrote, “She’s so pretty!!(heart eye emojis)". Another one commented, “How much I admire this lady!!!" Someone else stated, “Love what she is wearing!!" A fan said, “She is looking so hot(with a fire emoji)". Some found her ensemble “blunder". One user wrote, “I’m so confused with her outfit.” Another one said, “What is she wearing?” “Her dressing… blunder,” wrote a third user.

Speaking with Vogue India, Masaba had said that they wanted the wedding to be an intimate affair. However, they had planned to host a wedding reception soon. “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," she had said.

Masaba met Satyadeep on the sets of her show Masaba Masaba. Interestingly, he played her ex-husband on the show. The couple has been dating for a while now, however, they’ve kept their relationship away from the limelight.

Both Masaba and Satyadeep were previously married. While Masaba was married to Madhu Mantena for four years, Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari.

