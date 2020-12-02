Masaba Gupta Shares Her Fangirl Moment with Hrithik Roshan, See Throwback Pic

One of the most handsome actors in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan has always made women go weak in their knees. While there are several who would vouch for that, popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta has also been a fan of Hrithik's looks.

The ace designer recently shared a flashback image on social media related to the Dhoom actor and it is truly incredible. Taken during her fangirl days, the photo has a teenage Masaba posing next to Hrithik seated on a couch. Hrithik can be seen smiling for the camera while Masaba sports a composed look.

The photo also highlights the golden days of fashion two decades back. Both can be seen sporting denims and t-shirts While Hrithik kept it subtle in grey, Masaba went for a bright yellow apparel. While this picture is definitely worth a thousand words, Masaba’s interesting story behind the picture is equally outstanding. She revealed that the picture was captured right before the release of the 2000 film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Masaba further stated she insisted her mother to take her to meet the actor and threatened that she wouldn’t eat her food. Masaba noted that she looked like a smug boy in the two-decade old picture.

“Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food. I look like a smug little boy (sic),” she wrote in the caption.

Fun fact- when I was about 11-12yrs old,Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was about to release & I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food I look like a smug little boy! pic.twitter.com/ENhSQjihRb — Masaba (@MasabaG) December 2, 2020

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba recently co-starred with her mother in the Netflix’s semi-autobiographical series, Masaba Masaba. The show also featured the likes of Neil Bhoopalam and included guest appearances from filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan and actress Kiara Advani.